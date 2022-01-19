Watch
Police investigate Billings shooting

Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 11:47:46-05

BILLINGS - A shooting early Wednesday in Billings sent one man to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the 200 block of South 27th Street. Officers located a 32-year-old male victim at a separate location who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately released, including whether a suspect has been identified.

