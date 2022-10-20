Police: Child among victims in Billings South Side murder/suicide

BILLINGS - Police said Thursday morning the shooting on the Billings South Side was a double murder/suicide and a child was among the victims.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a press release that the incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue for a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they located a 39-year-old man dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the press release states.

As officers continue to search the area they found a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy deceased from gunshot wounds.

"The initial investigation indicates this is a homicide/suicide case and the Billings Police Department Detective Division has responded and taken over the investigation," Lennick said in the press release.

Lennick did not identify any of the people involved or provide any further details about the shooting.

Initial Report: