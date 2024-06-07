Police: Billings road rage incident results in homicide investigation

BILLINGS - Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man injured in a road rage incident.

Police said in a press release the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 800 block of Radford Square West for reports of an assault that left a 55-year-old man with serious injuries who was receiving medical care from bystanders.

The other person involved, a 17-year-old male, had left the scene before officers arrived but returned later.

The 55-year-old man was transported to a Billings hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said investigators determined there was a physical altercation between the man and the teen in the roadway, which started as a road rage incident.

The 17-year-old was cooperating with the investigation, the press release states. No arrest was immediately made and the incident remained under investigation Friday morning.

