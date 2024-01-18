Police arrest two men within 24 hours at the Bozeman Warming Center

BOZEMAN — An unregistered violent offender and a man with multiple warrants for his arrest were each located, in separate incidents, at the HRDC Warming Center in Bozeman on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

According to charging documents, 46-year-old Kurt Parker was identified at the Warming Center by a Bozeman Police officer on patrol. The officer said she was aware from a previous call that Parker was non-compliant with his violent offender registration requirements. He allegedly failed to properly register on Jan. 2, 2024.

The officer noted in court documents that Parker has “an extensive and violent history of criminal charges” and that law enforcement must be able to stay up to date with his current information.

Parker was arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he was held on no bond.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, another Bozeman Police officer conducting a patrol check said he recognized a truck belonging to Bryan Swartz, 56, parked at the Warming Center. The officer said he confirmed with dispatch that Swartz had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Charging documents say the officer located Swartz in a shower at the Warming Center. After he was dressed, Swartz was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants.

During a search of Swartz’s belongings at the Detention Center, police allegedly found a baggie containing methamphetamine and a large amount of cash. He was additionally charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

Both men were due to be arraigned in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday.