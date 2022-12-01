Patron shot outside Billings restaurant after scuffle with retired law enforcement officer

Update 7:35 p.m.

An unruly patron was shot by a retired Wyoming law enforcement officer Wednesday night outside the Montana Club after he waved a gun at him in the parking lot, according to Billings police.

Lt. Bret Becker told Q2 News that the 35-year-old man was arguing with staff at the restaurant around 5:40 p.m. at 1791 Majestic Lane when he was escorted out by the retired officer, who was also eating there.

In the parking lot, the patron reached into his vehicle and grabbed a gun, Becker said. The retired officer pulled out his concealed weapon, and a scuffle ensued, according to Becker.

The retired officer shot the man in the chest, and he was taken to a Billings hospital. His condition was not available Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made, and Becker said the retired officer is cooperating with the investigation.

The Montana Club did not close during the incident.

