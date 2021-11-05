Watch
One person arrested following standoff in Kalispell

Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:54:36-04

KALISPELL — A man was arrested for numerous charges including negligent homicide following a standoff with law enforcement on Thursday evening in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports Tevin Shane Groshelle was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday on North Meridian Road.

Groshelle was wanted on three outstanding warrants, including negligent homicide, aggravated assault out of Gallatin County, and possession of dangerous drugs out of Flathead County.

Kalispell police say there is no ongoing threat and no further information has been released at this time.

Groshelle is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on bonds totaling $375,000.

