Motorcyclist killed in possible DUI crash in Billings

Posted at 8:05 AM, Jul 20, 2022
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a motorist suspected of drunken driving Tuesday night in Billings.

Billings police and emergency medical responded to the report at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Masters Boulevard and Molt Road in the northwestern corner of Billings.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, was fatally injured, according to Billings police.

Police are investigating the driver of the car for a potential charge of driving under the influence, police said in a tweet.

Delays are expected at the intersection.

