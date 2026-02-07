Moose Found Shot and Killed: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Seek Information

BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking for the public’s help after a bull moose was found shot and killed along Middle Cottonwood Trail, on the west side of the Bridger Range just north of Bozeman.

Game wardens with FWP received a report on Jan. 28 about the dead moose roughly two miles up the trail. Staff found the carcass intact, though the animal’s antlers had naturally shed. Officials say the moose had a single fatal bullet wound.

“We just want to know what happened. There is not an open hunting season for moose right now, but we know this moose was killed deliberately,” said Morgan Jacobsen of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “Our game wardens work very hard to protect our public resources, but we can’t be everywhere at once. So we’re really asking for the public’s help. Anytime they see something that doesn’t look right, give us a call.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to visit TIPMONT.MT.GOV to provide details. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

