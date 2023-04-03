Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Montana Supreme Court hears case at University of Montana

Montana Supreme Court University of Montana
MTN News
The Montana Supreme Court traveled to the University of Montana in Missoula on March 31, 2023, to hear arguments in a case.
Montana Supreme Court University of Montana
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 10:34:37-04

MISSOULA - Every so often, the Montana Supreme Court leaves its chambers in Helena to hear cases across the state.

That's what happened on Friday when the Justices heard arguments for Melissa Groo vs. Montana at the University of Montana.

It's a civil procedure case on jurisdiction around social media posts.

Triple D Game Farm in the Flathead alleges defendant Melissa Groo used her social media platforms to shut down the farm and financially harm them.

Groo alleged in District Court that because she was out of state when making the social post, the court did not have any personal jurisdiction.

However, that motion was denied by the Justices, who said Groo used social media to harm a Montana business and target Montanans.

The Supreme Court Justices will conference on a different date to reach a decision.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App