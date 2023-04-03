Montana Supreme Court hears case at University of Montana

MISSOULA - Every so often, the Montana Supreme Court leaves its chambers in Helena to hear cases across the state.

That's what happened on Friday when the Justices heard arguments for Melissa Groo vs. Montana at the University of Montana.

It's a civil procedure case on jurisdiction around social media posts.

Triple D Game Farm in the Flathead alleges defendant Melissa Groo used her social media platforms to shut down the farm and financially harm them.

Groo alleged in District Court that because she was out of state when making the social post, the court did not have any personal jurisdiction.

However, that motion was denied by the Justices, who said Groo used social media to harm a Montana business and target Montanans.

The Supreme Court Justices will conference on a different date to reach a decision.