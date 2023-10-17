Montana man charged with child sexual abuse and child pornography

GREAT FALLS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is requesting information from anyone who may have been victimized by or have knowledge of sexual abuse of children involving James Kirby King.

Officers arrested King on a federal warrant last week outside a business in the 3800 block of 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

The FBI said in a news release on October 17, 2023, that King has been charged with child sexual abuse and other sexual abuse crimes in the U.S. District Court in the District of Montana.

According to the FBI, King has lived in numerous locations in Montana, including the Fort Belknap Reservation, Billings, Ashland, and the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

He has also been employed in positions of trust to include work in a school setting and as a juvenile probation officer.

King was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday in Billigns on a 20-count federal indictment alleging child sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, child pornography, aggravated sexual abuse, and other crimes involving multiple victims dating back 31 years on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release.

King, 57 years old, pleaded not guilty in court; he remains in custody.

The indictment alleges that from about 1992 to 2018 in the community of Hays on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, King sexually abused and attempted to sexually abuse minor children and adults.

King is also accused of drugging minor children and an adult while sexually abusing and attempting to sexually abuse them; sexually exploiting children; and child pornography crimes.

The FBI asks that if you have information that may help the investigation, or if you are concerned about yourself or a minor child, you may complete an online questionnaire﻿ by clicking here to provide additional information.

You can also contact FBI in Havre directly at 406-265-7181, option 20, and leave a message for the case agent. Victim identities are private, and case-related information is confidential.

