Montana law enforcement warns of deadly opioid

BILLINGS – The Montana Department of Justice and Billings Police Department are warning citizens of the increased presence of the synthetic opioid carfentanil in Yellowstone County.

Officials said in a press release the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force recently seized a large amount of dangerous drugs trafficked into Montana from out of state following a tip.

The State Crime Lab tested the drugs and found that a 5,300-pill seizure tested positive for carfentanil. Seizures involving carfentanil typically result in one or two seized pills.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid, used to tranquilize elephants, and is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine, the press release states. These substances can come in several forms, including powder, blotter paper, tablets, patch, and spray. Some forms can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled.

“This bust is just the latest in the rise of carfentanil seizures in Montana,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “Remember these drugs are extremely dangerous and one pill can kill. I appreciate law enforcement’s efforts and hard work to get these drugs off our streets and save the lives Montanans.”

So far in 2025, the State Crime Lab has analyzed nine different seizures that have tested positive for carfentanil. Of those nine, seven of the seizures were requested from an agency based in Yellowstone County.

The Bozeman and Great Falls Police Departments requested the other two seizures be tested for carfentanil. In May, MTDOJ and BPD warned citizens of another large seizure of carfentanil.

Do not use any pill or prescription drug you have not been prescribed, according to the press release. If you find pills or substances that you are unsure of do not touch them without the appropriate personal protective equipment. If you believe you have ingested this drug or are suffering from an overdose, contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Officials provided these signs that may indicate an overdose:

Small constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

Slow, shallow breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Pale, blue, or cold skin

Be aware of the risks, and share this information to prevent an overdose:

It is important to have naloxone available. Visit https://dphhs.mt.gov/amdd/naloxone/

Avoid taking pills from the street, online, or that have not been prescribed to you by a doctor. If you suspect an overdose, call 911 right away. The Good Samaritan Law protects you and the person overdosing from drug possession charges.

