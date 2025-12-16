Montana Highway Patrol seizes drugs, makes 41 deportation arrests in St. Regis operation

ST. REGIS — Montana Highway Patrol troopers seized more than 28 pounds of illegal drugs and made a total of 51 arrests during a five-day interdiction operation in St. Regis, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The operation, which ran from December 7-11, targeted crime and drug trafficking in the community. MHP's Criminal Interdiction Team and Strategic Enforcement Traffic Team worked with the United States Border Patrol, Mineral County Sheriff's Office, and Air National Guard Counterdrug aviation.

Authorities seized over 14 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 14 pounds of cocaine, 4 grams of fentanyl powder, and 118 grams of marijuana. The operation resulted in 41 deportation arrests among the 51 total arrests made.

"I am proud of the outstanding work that our teams did during this operation to keep drugs and fugitives off our streets," Col. Kurt Sager said. "By partnering with local agencies, we continue to keep Montana a safe place for all."

Chief Patrol Agent Jason Liebe of the U.S. Border Patrol Spokane Sector emphasized the collaborative effort's success.

"This operation demonstrates the power of collaboration," Liebe said. "By combining intelligence, aerial surveillance, and coordinated enforcement, we were able to disrupt criminal activity, recover missing juveniles, and strengthen public safety across western Montana."

During the same timeframe, MHP's Criminal Interdiction Team made three additional deportation arrests and seized over 14 pounds of methamphetamine in Billings.

