Montana doctor explains the increased trauma resulting from crime in a small town

BILLINGS — Following last week's gruesome double murder in Stillwater County, a Billings psychiatrist explains that the trauma caused from crimes in small towns is typically increased.

Dr. Eric Arzubi said that often times in cases like this one, it hits the community harder because the chances of residents knowing those involved is higher.

"It really affects the entire community," Arzubi said. "This crime against two people is really just a crime against this community because it's so close-knit."

Arzubi said that's why the impact will likely hit harder in the surrounding areas.

"The probability that you either know one of the victims, or perhaps the shooter, or you know someone who knows them, is pretty high in a town like this," Arzubi said.

In this instance, the community of Absarokee is struggling after 20-year-old Nila Dawson and her mother Justine Dawson were allegedly shot and killed by 23-year-old suspect Ty Turney.

Turney also shot Nila's father Greg Dawson in the back, who remains in critical care, and her friend Matthew Osgood in the arm. He appeared in Stillwater County court on Thursday and plead not guilty to all charges.

Justine Dawson spent years working in the medical industry, most recently at Dialysis Clinic Inc, which is located on the west end of Billings. Her loss is being grieved heavily by her patients and colleagues.

"I saw her everyday," said Justine's patient Delilah Ramirez. "I mean, she was like a family, you know, to me."

Ramirez is among the many she helped over the past two years. Director of the facility Shelly Seidel said she took the job to be closer to her daughter, who was attending Rocky Mountain College.

"She was just a great nurse for our patients, but she was also just a good person," Seidel said. "Her loss will be felt at our clinic on our level for a long time."

That loss is evident in the frustration and sadness felt by Ramirez.

"She came in and was saving our lives," Ramirez said. "She did not deserve what she went through."

It's a loss that her and many others are still working to overcome.

"It broke my heart," Ramirez said. "I miss her. I miss her a lot."