Montana Department of Justice warns about over-the-counter opioid

HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice is warning people about the over-the-counter opioid, 7-OH.

According to the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ), 7-OH is a potent by-product of the plant kratom, which is imported from Southeast Asia and commonly used as a tea.

Now, that plant is being genetically modified.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says 7-OH is most pharmacologically similar to morphine, but it is 13 times more powerful.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services says since 2020, there have been 29 deaths that involve 7-OH.

The DOJ says 7-OH can cause "respiratory depression, physical dependence, and withdrawal symptoms."

People can buy it at local gas stations, and it comes in various forms, including capsules, liquids, and powders.

"I can't believe we are selling this stuff over the counter," Knudsen said. "I think there's a lot of people who don't understand they're buying something that's been very concentrated, very synthesized, and highly concentrated."

Kratom is not regulated on a state or federal level, and Knudsen says he would like to see changes in how the drug is handled.

Lawmakers did look at adding regulations for kratom during this last legislative session, but the bill failed in the House and did not make it to the Senate.

Knudesen says Narcan can be used on a 7-OH overdose.

