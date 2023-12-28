Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Missoula Police Department addresses concerns about recent 'home intrusions'

The Missoula Police Department is investigating recent "home intrusions" in the East Broadway and Rattlesnake areas.
Missoula Police Badge
Posted at 8:47 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 10:47:08-05

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is releasing information about what are described as recent “home intrusions” in the East Broadway and Rattlesnake areas.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a 43-year-old woman. MPD said in an update on Wednesday morning that officers have located the woman who is now in custody.

“While the incidents are unsettling, it is crucial to note that the suspect has not displayed aggression towards residents and has been making excuses when confronted by homeowners,” Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated.

MPD added that "every effort is being made to address the situation promptly and comprehensively,” the release notes.

MSO Home Invasion gfx.jpg

People are being reminded to make sure all doors — including vehicle doors and home entrances — are locked.

MPD also advises residents to consider adequate outdoor lighting and installing motion sensor lights around their property.

Anyone who sees any suspicious behavior — including strangers attempting to open doors — is asked to call 911. 

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader