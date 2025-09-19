Missoula PD responds to Friday morning assault

Law enforcement was called out Friday morning for an assault in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Vine Street shortly after 7:45 a.m. for a reported assault.

A male was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and officers attempted to make contact with the other person involved in the incident.

MTN News

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says the injured male didn't "wish to cooperate with the investigation or seek police assistance."

Officers then cleared the area.

MPD notes there is no danger to the public at this time.

