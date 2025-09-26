Missoula man found guilty of killing his mother in 2023

MISSOULA - The jury in the trial of a Missoula man accused of killing his mother in 2023 returned with a verdict on Friday morning.

Miles Otis Miller, who was charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence, was found guilty on both counts.

Jury deliberations in the three-week-long trial began on Thursday.

Prosecutors said in their closing arguments that the death of Teri Miller was a crime of hatred and simmering frustration over inheritance money.

The prosecution highlighted Miller’s journal with writings that included “Cover up, no regrets, alibi: break in next door.”

Miller's defense attorneys had argued that evidence at the crime scene was mishandled and that the prosecution cherry-picked speculative evidence during the trial.

The defense stated that DNA analysis could not distinctly tie him to committing the crime. In addition, they said Miller’s notes are speculative confessions, and that alone cannot convict him.

Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan set Miller's sentencing date for January 22, 2026. He will be held without bond.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report