Mexican national arrested in Belgrade pleads guilty to illegal reentry

MISSOULA – A 40-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to charges of illegal reentry into the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Eduardo Heriberto Mendoza-Almanza admitted to the charge of illegally reentering the country after being removed. He faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto oversaw the proceedings, while U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen will determine the final sentence, considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant factors. Sentencing is scheduled for December 10, 2025. Mendoza-Almanza is currently in detention pending further proceedings.

Court documents indicate Mendoza-Almanza was apprehended on April 6, 2025, in Belgrade, Montana, after being stopped for driving without a functioning license plate light. He was identified by his Mexican driver's license, but his driving privileges had been suspended in Montana and revoked in New Mexico. Additionally, he had multiple active warrants and was arrested for driving without a license.

Mendoza-Almanza has previously been removed from the U.S. on eight occasions, with the most recent removal occurring on September 5, 2023. He was convicted of felony illegal reentry in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana on March 15, 2023, where he was sentenced to time served.

There is no record indicating that he applied for or received permission from the Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to return to the United States.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with the investigation conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

