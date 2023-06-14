Man who shot at home of LGBTQI+ woman in Basin sentenced for federal hate crime and firearm conviction

John Russell Howald, 46 of Basin, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for firing an AK-style weapon at the home of an LGBTQI+ woman in Basin and threatening the town's LGBTQI+ residents in March 2020.

Howald was found guilty in February of this year after a four-day trial. On Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced Howald to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“This defendant is being held accountable for his horrific attempted mass shooting against the LGBTQI+ community in a Montana town,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Howald set out to rid the town of all LGBTQI+ members by killing them. He shot into the home of a lesbian resident, nearly killing her, with the hope of inspiring similar attacks around the country. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend the rights of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, to be free from hate-fueled violence. This Pride Month, we affirm our commitment to using the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act to hold perpetrators of hate-fueled violence targeting the LGBTQI+ community accountable.”

Howald pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and with the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Court records state that on March 22, 2020, Howald sought to rid Basin of its gay and lesbian community. He was armed with three rifles and two pistols when he approached on foot the home of a woman who identified as a lesbian. He fired an AK-style rifle at her property, with several rounds striking the outside and one round penetrating inside the wall of the home. The woman was home but not struck.

Howald then reportedly proceeded down the street toward the homes of other LGBTQ members of the community and was intercepted by people leaving a church service who attempted to talk him down. Howald continued to fire off rounds and make statements about harming members of Basin's LGBTQ community.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy arrived in response to a 911 call and ordered Howald to put down his weapons. Howald refused and pointed his rifle at the deputy before fleeing on foot, firing at least one round as he ran. He was arrested the next day.

“Howald fired multiple shots into someone’s home based solely on her sexual orientation and only the heroic and brave actions of residents and law enforcement, as well as some good fortune, prevented a targeted mass shooting,” said U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich for the District of Montana. “It is the kind of conduct that has no place in Montana, which is why our office vigorously prosecuted Howald and why the justice system is holding him accountable for his actions. Our office has an unshakable commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the civil rights of all Montanans, including our LGBTQI+ friends and family members.”

The FBI, ATF, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case that was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut for the District of Montana and Trial Attorney Eric N. Peffley of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.