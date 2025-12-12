Man who pleaded guilty in fatal Flathead drunk driving crash found dead before sentencing

KALISPELL — A man who pleaded guilty to killing one person and critically injuring another in a drunk driving crash near Bigfork in 2024 was found dead Friday morning after failing to appear for his sentencing.

State of Montana Attorney Ashley Frechette said Dal Segall was found deceased in Missoula County. Frechette told MTN News Segall is suspected of committing suicide, but law enforcement and the coroner’s office will conduct a formal investigation.

Flathead County Judge Heidi Ulbricht initially issued a $1 million bench warrant for Segall's apprehension after failing to appear for his sentencing at 9 a.m. The court then took a recess and announced that law enforcement found Segall deceased at 10:30 a.m.

Segall had changed his plea in September to guilty on one count of felony Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence and three felony counts of Negligent Vehicular Assault.

Segall’s attorney and the State of Montana had reached a binding plea agreement recommending 60 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.