Man wanted in Wyoming arrested in Colorado

A Wyoming man wanted for two months in connection with alleged sex crimes against a minor was arrested Friday in Colorado, according to Wyoming authorities.

Anthony Pease, 39, had been seen near Byron as the search launched, and he was arrested in Fort Collins, Colo., without incident, according to the Big Horn, Wyo., Sheriff's Office.

Pease was wanted for six counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

U.S. Marshals, the Fort Collins Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office were involved in the arrest.

Prosecutors have not formally charged Pease.