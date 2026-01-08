Man undergoes emergency surgery after hotel stabbing, son arrested

UPDATE: 1-8-2026, 10:45 a.m. — In Gallatin County Justice Court this morning, Miguel Angel Arreygue Godinez's bond was set at $500,000.

A man was arrested Wednesday night after reportedly stabbing his father at a Bozeman hotel, which resulted in emergency surgery to save the victim's life.

According to court documents, Miguel Angel Arreygue Godinez, 24, transient, is charged with attempted deliberate homicide and is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Charging documents state that just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2026, Bozeman Police officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn on Wheat Drive for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, officers found a man with a stab wound to his chest, then located Miguel, who was taken into custody at gunpoint.

The victim, Miguel's father, was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Health for emergency surgery.

Patrol officers were reportedly able to recover a large knife from the hallway that appeared to be used in the crime, noting the knife was approximately 10 inches long when extended.

During an interview, Miguel reportedly told investigators that his father and co-workers had been "picking on him" at work and threatening his family in Mexico, adding that he had problems with his father for years and felt betrayed by him.

Miguel allegedly stated that he decided on Wednesday that he needed to kill his father. He reportedly told officers that he had intended to throw boiling water on his father, intending to cut his father's throat for a "clean death," but his father noticed the water and fought back, so he allegedly stabbed his father in the chest.

Court documents state that the father retreated to the hallway of the hotel, where guests reportedly saw the two men fighting, with Miguel attempting to stab the victim.

Later, at the hospital, an officer was told by hospital staff that had the stab wound been an inch higher or lower, the victim would have died instantly. At the time of filing the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was in the intensive care unit and was intubated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.