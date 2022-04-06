Man stabbed near North Park in Billings

Police responded to a stabbing near North Park in Billings Tuesday night.

A 47-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds on the 800 block of North 22nd Street at 8:40 p.m., about a block north of the park, Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck said in a tweet.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and Beck said police believe the wounds are not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects.