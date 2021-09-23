Man shot near Billings airport

BILLINGS - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot near the airport early Thursday.

The shooting happened shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday. Police are looking for a suspect.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, police said the shooting happened in the area of North 27th Street and East Airport Road.

Investigators said the victim had been stopped in his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown suspect who brandished a handgun and then shot the victim.

The suspect fled in another vehicle.

Additional details about the victim's injuries, or a description of the suspect, have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Investigations Division at 657-8476. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 245-6660.