Man pleads not guilty in Flathead stolen car crash that critically injured teen

A 16-year-old victim was flown to a Seattle hospital in critical condition following the collision.
Alfred Flamond
Maddie Kiefer/MTN News
Alfred Flamond appearing in a Kalispell courtroom.
Alfred Flamond
Posted
and last updated

A man accused of critically injuring a teenager in a stolen car crash has entered a not guilty plea.

Alfred Flamond faces three charges, including fleeing from police and criminal endangerment.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old stole a vehicle on Jan. 9, 2026, in Columbia Falls.

When police tried to stop him, Flamond fled and crashed into 16-year-old Hazel Alexander's car.

The teen was left in critical condition and had to be flown to a Seattle hospital for treatment.

Flamond's pre-trial conference is set for May 4, 2026, with a trial slated to begin on June 15, 2026.

