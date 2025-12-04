Man pleads guilty to trafficking bald and golden eagles from Flathead Indian Reservation

MISSOULA — A Texas man who was accused of trafficking eagles from the Flathead Indian Reservation admitted to charges on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

John Patrick Butler, 71, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, two counts of unlawful trafficking of bald and golden eagles, and one count of purchasing eagles and eagle parts that had been killed illegally, in violation of the Lacey Act. Butler faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that law enforcement uncovered messages from co-defendant Travis John Branson and others describing the illegal taking of eagles by stating, “[O]ut [here] committing felonies,” and telling buyers he was “on a killing spree” to obtain eagle tail feathers for future sales.



Co-defendant Simon Paul, Branson, and others hunted and killed eagles on the Flathead Indian Reservation and elsewhere. In total, approximately 3,600 birds were killed, including eagles. They then illegally sold the eagles on the black market for significant sums of cash across the United States and elsewhere.

"The killing of eagles is fueled by individuals willing to purchase the eagles on the black market. Butler was one of those purchasers and he requested the killing of specific types of eagles. For example, Butler inquired of Branson, 'Did u ever see any crispy ones yet?' Butler would then purchase eagles from co-defendants by transferring money to through PayPal and other forms of online payment. In return, the co-defendants sent the eagles, including their parts, through the mail from Montana to Humble, Texas, where Butler resides. Postal records and text messages confirm Butler received the eagles, hawks, and their parts," a news release states.

Butler purchased eagles shot in Montana and elsewhere between November 2020 and March 2021, including:



On December 14, 2020, Butler paid Branson $450 through PayPal for two tail feather sets—a golden eagle tail set and a bald eagle tail set.

On December 17, 2020, Branson sent a text message to Butler with a photo of a golden eagle tail set. On the same date, Butler paid Branson $300 through a PayPal purchase for the golden eagle tail set.

On December 28, 2020, Butler sent Branson $750 for the purchase of two golden eagle tails. Branson mailed the package filled with the two golden eagle tails through the United States Postal Service and Butler confirmed he received the package on January 4, 2021.

On January 7, 2021, Butler purchased two golden eagle tail sets from Branson. On the same date, Butler sent Branson $900.

On March 1, 2021, Butler purchased two golden eagle sets from Branson after Branson sent pictures of the tail sets to Butler.

Watch previous coverage: Killing of eagles on Flathead Indian Reservation highlights black market demand

Killing of eagles on Flathead Indian Reservation highlights black market demand

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen will determine any sentence on April 7, 2026. Butler was released with conditions pending further proceedings. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Randy Tanner and Ryan Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940 to protect the bald eagle. In 1962, Congress extended the Act to also protect golden eagles.