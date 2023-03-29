Man killed in officer-involved shooting at St. Regis Travel Center identified

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in St. Regis.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has identified 22-year-old Clary Kaea Anton, 22, of Auburn, Washington on March 18, 2023, at the St. Regis Travel Center.



The Mineral County Sheriff's Office previously reported that a suspect — now identified as Anton — was fatally shot during a hostage situation after Anton shot a person he had taken hostage.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the shooting.