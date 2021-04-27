Watch
Man killed by police after Billings standoff identified

Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 16:08:43-04

BILLINGS - The man who was killed by law enforcement after a nine-hour standoff in a West End neighborhood was identified Tuesday by authorities.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Michael Lee McClure, 26, was the man who died last Friday after an exchange of gunfire with officers.

McClure is listed in the sheriff's office database as a transient, Linder said. He died of gunshot wounds.

Linder said the investigation into the incident continues.

