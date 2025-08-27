Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Man facing negligent homicide charge after fatal Whitefish crash

A deadly crash near Whitefish has led to felony charges for a 20-year-old driver.
Man facing negligent homicide charge after fatal Whitefish crash
Whitefish Fatal Crash
Posted

KALISPELL - A deadly crash near Whitefish has led to felony charges for a 20-year-old driver.

Andrew Sullivan of Marion is charged with negligent homicide after a Saturday morning crash that killed a teenager.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports Sullivan was driving a Dodge Ram with two 17-year-old passengers just before 2 a.m.

His truck drifted off Mountain Meadow Road and hit a tree. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck another tree.

Andrew Glenn Sullivan

A 17-year-old girl from Bigfork who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the truck. She died at the scene.

Troopers found alcohol and marijuana containers in the truck. Sullivan's breath test showed a .057 breath alcohol content.

He was transported to Logan Health for a blood draw.

Charging documents show he was previously cited for DUI in May.

Sullivan is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He will be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on September 4.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader