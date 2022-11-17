Man facing 5 felony charges related to Montana cattle killing

A Carbon County man is facing five felony charges in the shooting deaths of three cattle that happened south of Bridger near Warren.

Scott Stemm Jr, of Bridger, was charged Monday in state district court in Carbon County with two counts of felony criminal mischief, three felony counts of animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

According to court documents, Stemm indicated to Carbon County authorities that he had been “drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and popping pills” all day on Oct. 31 when he shot at the three cows with an AR-15. Stemm indicated he shot the cows for food but did not try to retrieve the animals.

The three animals belonged to Paul and Jean Loyning, who had operated the ranch for decades. The cattle were found by neighbors, who told police they had been shot and left for dead.

The felony criminal mischief charges each carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in a prison or a fine of up to $50,000 or both. The felony animal cruelty charges carry a possible penalty of up to two years in prison and fine of up to $2500, or both.

Stemm is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 22 in Carbon County.