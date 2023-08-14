Man dies following weekend assault in Kalispell

KALISPELL - A death investigation is underway by Kalispell Police Department after a man died from an assault that occurred over the weekend.

Officers responded to a physical disturbance near East Railroad Street and Third Avenue EN in Kalispell shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

MTN News

A witness reported two men had been in a physical confrontation and that one was unresponsive.

Officers located a 32-year-old Kalispell man on scene, with a significant head injury.

The other man had left the scene prior to officers arriving.

The injured man was transported to Logan Health in critical condition.

Several hours later, Kalispell police took in a 34-year-old man into custody on the charge of aggravated assault.

The man's last known address is in California.

The Kalispell Police Department was notified that the injured man had died from his injuries on Monday.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses, collect evidence, and gather information on this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Kalispell Police Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-758-7780.