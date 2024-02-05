Man dead after driving off Billings Rims following canceled police pursuit

BILLINGS — BILLINGS - A 30-year-old man was found dead by police above the 1100 block of Rimrock Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after he drove off The Rims following a canceled police pursuit, according to the Billings Police Department via Facebook.

BPD officers tried to stop the man, who they described as a "person of interest," on Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3. The attempted stop led to a chase, according to police.

Police declined to comment on what incited the initial stop or what made the man a "person of interest."

BPD said it ended the pursuit as the driver increased speed and proceeded east down Highway 3. He then drove off the Rims, according to police.

Some of the residents near the accident area told Q2 they were woken up by the sound of the crash, but were unsure what had happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Video of the scene:

One man dead after he drove off The Rims following cancelled police pursuit

Trending stories at KBZK.com

