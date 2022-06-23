Man convicted of attempted murder reported as walkway from Billings pre-release

BILLINGS - A man whose criminal record includes a conviction for attempted murder was reported Thursday as a walkway from a Billings pre-release center.

Angel Michael Morrison, 45, walked away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center at about 1:40 p.m. Authorities said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morrison has felony convictions in Ravalli County for attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment. He also has a felony conviction in Yellowstone OCunty for theft, according to state prison records.

Morrison, of Crow Agency, is described as a Native American male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Morrison is asked to call local law enforcement.