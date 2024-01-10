Man charged with murder for death of 64-year-old Sheridan woman

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - The Sheridan Police Department announced Wednesday a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 64-year-old woman.

Police said in a press release that Israel Macedo Melvin of Sheridan was charged late Tuesday afternoon in Circuit Court of Sheridan County with murder in the second degree.

The murder charge stems from the discovery on Sunday of a deceased 64-year-old woman in a residence on Gladstone Street. Police said they received a call at about 7 p.m. on that day from a man who reported he had found his wife deceased in their home. Investigators determined the woman, whose name has not been released, died as a result of blunt force trauma.

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Melvin, who also resides on Gladstone Street, police said in the press release. Melvin had been previously arrested as part of a separate investigation before the homicide, the press release states. In that case, Melvin had been arrested earlier on Sunday for using a controlled substance.

