Man arrested following standoff in Bozeman Saturday night

You may have seen some police activity in the Larkspur Commons area Saturday night.

According to court documents, multiple people observed a blue Ford Escort recklessly driving around town. The driver was later identified as 29-year-old Christopher Veltkamp. Veltkamp had 2 active warrants out for his arrest. Police tracked Veltkamp back to his apartment, where witnesses allegedly observed Veltkamp screaming at a child who was in the vehicle, punching and breaking the car window, then threatening to shoot the witnesses. Veltkamp then dragged the child into the apartment complex. When police arrived, a brief standoff situation took place.

“Anytime there’s a threat of a weapon. We like to err on the side of caution and just get people, potential victims, or people who might get hurt if there is a weapon. We want to get them out,” says Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Hal Richardson on the situation.

Police tell MTN News they were able to detain Veltkamp. The child was unharmed. Veltkamp was charged with Assault With Weapon, Negligent Endangerment, and Disorderly Conduct. In court Monday morning, Veltkamp's bail was set at $10,000.