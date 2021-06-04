Man arrested following Friday morning standoff in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A man was taken into custody following a standoff with police in Whitefish on Friday morning.

Whitefish Police received a complaint of an RV parked in the 1300 block of East 4th Street at approximately 8 a.m., according to a news release.

The complainant believed an individual was living in the RV and that it had been there for the past couple of days.

Officers made contact with a man who was found to have an active arrest warrant. Police say he was uncooperative and refused to leave the trailer.

Additionally, police say the man claimed to have several guns and threatened to shoot officers and himself.

After approximately 45 minutes, officers were able to talk the man out of the trailer and he was then taken into custody.

Whitefish High School and Muldown Elementary School were asked to implement emergency lockdown procedure “teach and contain” during the incident.

