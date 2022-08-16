Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Western MT Fair appears in court

MISSOULA - A judge set bail at $100,000 for a man charged with attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair last week.

The attempted kidnapping occurred Friday when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.

Robert Price is accused of picking up the child and running away with them. Price was pursued and then set the child down. The child was not hurt.

Price has been charged with felony attempted kidnapping and felony assault on a minor.

Missoula Police said prior to the attempted kidnapping, law enforcement was alerted to unsettling behavior displayed by Price at the fair and had a description of Price.

The thing that we end up requesting is that you end up having those conversations with your kids early, too. And when they aren't comfortable because maybe they're doing something with their friends, that they can identify who the law enforcement personnel are and be comfortable approaching and talking to them when they're not uncomfortable. So that can bring the attention of the officers that are working those events to certain people. - Missoula Police Detective Lt. Eddie McClean

Price's next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 29, 2022.