Livingston armed meth dealer sentenced to prison

A Livingston man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking followed by five years of supervised release.

Ryan King Steady, 41, pleaded guilty to distribution of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The government alleged in court documents that they found a gun and ammunition in his home. Law enforcement also learned that Steady sold meth inside and outside of his home and had several people moving meth for him.

During a traffic stop, an officer with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office found gram quantities of meth, a digital scale, 55 unused clear plastic baggies, and a shotgun.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Probation and Parole. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case.