'Life is too short': Hardin community mourns 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run

HARDIN — An 18-year-old student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Hardin on Sunday morning is being mourned by his community.

Cedric Old Crow died when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the road near mile marker 44 on US Highway 87 around 3 a.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, had a 21-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger.

"He left such a big impact, and honestly, I think everyone was his friend, he was so nice," said Sunny Gardner, whose daughter was best friends with Old Crow since junior high.

Gardner described Old Crow as mature for his age.

"He was like wise beyond his years. He was really humble and he just included everyone," Gardner said.

The loss is being felt throughout Hardin High School, where paraprofessional Ruby Zier said students and staff are mourning.

"Ceddy was a good kid and very well-liked," Zier said. "He's touched a lot of people, a lot of students. He has a lot of friends. He was friends with everyone."

At this time, no charges have been filed, but authorities say the car and both 21-year-olds have been found.

"We all know what happened, and I hope justice is served," Zier said.

The tragedy has left the community grappling with the loss of someone so young.

"It makes it hurt more, because he's still young, he didn't get to fulfill his life, he didn't graduate. Like, we're going to miss so many things for his future," Gardner said.

Zier said she is hurting for his family.

"No one should ever have to go through this," Zier said. "Life is too short."

Despite the grief, those who knew Old Crow want his memory to live on through how he treated others.

"I just want everyone to remember him for his personality and how he treated people. That's how a person should be," Gardner said.

No charges have been filed in Old Crow's death. His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the high school.