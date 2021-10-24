Libby Police investigating 'potential school threat'

The Libby Police Department said on Facebook it is investigating a "potential school threat."

The department said information about the threat came from social media but did not identify the platform, the specific school, or any details about the threat.

An investigation is ongoing, and the department said persons of interest have been identified.

Libby Police said the threat is not believed to be credible at this time. A law enforcement presence will be maintained in Libby schools out of an abundance of caution until the investigation is complete.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.