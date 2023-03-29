Law enforcement investigating homicide near Marion

MARION - Law enforcement is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the death occurred at Moose Crossing in Marion.

All parties involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The body of the person who was killed is being sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report