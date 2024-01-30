Late night shooting lands man at Billings hospital

BILLINGS - A late-night shooting Monday was being investigated by the Billings Police Department.

Police said on a social media post at about 10 p.m. that the shooting took place in the area of 32nd Street West and Mondad Road. The incident was first reported when a male was dropped off at a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

About an hour later police said the area where the shooting occurred was "deemed safe."

"All involved subjects have been accounted for," police said. "There is no outstanding threat to the public. There may be a law enforcement presence in the area overnight for investigatory reasons. No persons have been charged at this time."

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.