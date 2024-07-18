Kansas man admits defrauding Montana rancher in hay scam during drought

BILLINGS — A Kansas man accused of devising a scheme to steal from Montana and Wyoming ranchers who were trying to find hay to feed their livestock during a drought admitted to a fraud charge on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a press release.

Jory D. Parks, 43, of Logan, Kansas, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Parks faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. Parks was released pending further proceedings.

In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that a drought in the summer of 2021 created a hay shortage for ranchers in Montana and Wyoming, and ranchers were struggling to find enough hay to feed their livestock. During this time, Parks intentionally devised a scheme to defraud these ranchers. Parks advertised on Facebook, claiming that he was selling large amounts of hay and was willing to deliver to Montana and Wyoming from out of state.

Parks, operating as Heart Cross Ranch, LLC, received money from customers in exchange for promises to deliver hay. Instead, Parks used the money for unrelated business and personal expenses and made false promises about what he would deliver and the scale and success of his business.

In September 2021, when Parks was trying to convince a prospective customer that he had a successful business selling high-quality hay, he told the victim that he had sold all his hay the previous year to a known horse racing facility in Nebraska to feed racehorses. After interviewing the CEO of the facility and analyzing Parks’ financials, the FBI determined that Parks’ statements were false.

In Montana, a ranching business owned by a couple in Ingomar responded to one of Parks’ Facebook ads in which he claimed to be selling hay cheaper than they had been able to find. The couple signed a contact with Parks to buy 190 tons of hay from Parks for $43,300 and mailed half of the amount, $21,650, as a down payment to Heart Cross Ranch.

Parks deposited the check into his business account in a bank in Colorado. Three weeks later, Parks delivered the couple’s first shipment of 23 tons of the 190 tons they had purchased but never delivered the additional hay or repaid the remainder of the downpayment.