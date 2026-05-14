Jury rules man guilty on deliberate homicide charge after fatal vehicle incident in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Closing arguments were held Wednesday morning in a jury trial in Flathead County for a man accused of driving over and killing a man in a fatal vehicle incident in Kalispell last August.

After six hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury ruled unanimously that Jeffrey Serio was guilty on one charge of deliberate homicide.

Serio is accused of driving over and killing Raymond Grigg on Grigg’s property last August.

Serio pleaded not guilty last September to the charge of deliberate homicide.

During closing arguments, the county attorneys addressed the jury, saying Serio’s deliberate choices made him the original aggressor, using his car as a deadly weapon to run over Grigg, saying Grigg was justified in drawing his weapon.

“He’s driving a 5,000 pound vehicle bouncing all around, he himself says he can’t see at times, he’s getting jostled around he has no control of the car, that is unsafe, and what happens when that vehicle comes in contact with a person, its kills them, that’s what happens, that’s the threat,” said Deputy County Attorney Ashley Frechette.

Serio’s attorney Alisha Rapkoch said her client was not the aggressor but acting out of fear and self-defense after Grigg started shooting at his vehicle.

“In those moments and in this tragedy, Jeffrey was defending himself and he was justified,” said Rapkoch.

Court documents state that last August, law enforcement responded to a report of a suspicious male, later identified as Serio, on Grigg's property.

After being warned to leave, Serio left on foot, but deputies later heard a vehicle accelerating rapidly through a cornfield.

A witness said they heard Serio's vehicle hit something, as well as gunshots.

Law enforcement reported finding Grigg trapped underneath the vehicle, according to court documents.

Serio was identified as the driver.

Five shell casings were found at the scene, along with two rounds that struck the front of Serio's vehicle.

Serio's sentencing is set for June 26.