Joliet mayor charged with felony assault with a weapon in Carbon County District Court

JOLIET - The mayor of Joliet has been charged with a felony crime for allegedly holding a gun under a woman's chin.

Dakota Zachariah Mitchem, who also serves as the town's Postmaster, was charged in Carbon County District Court on Monday with one count of felony assault with a weapon.

According to court records, the charge stems from an incident on Sunday at a Joliet residence on Second Street. Two Carbon County sheriff's deputies said they interviewed a woman about a call to dispatch regarding a domestic disturbance at the residence and were told that Mitchem had threatened the woman with a handgun by putting it under her chin and stating, "I have the kids." The woman was identified by the initials A.E.

Court officials said Mitchem made a preliminary appearance Monday in Joliet City Court and an arraignment hearing is pending in Carbon County District Court and has yet to be scheduled. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Mitchem was not available for comment on Tuesday, but Joliet City Attorney Juliane Lore returned a call on his behalf and said he looks forward to providing more information about the situation in the near future.

