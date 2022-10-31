Homicide investigation underway after 2 people found deceased in Bigfork home

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. - Oct. 31, 2022

BIGFORK -

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Commander Josh Buls says the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

He said law enforcement continues to investigate the case but expects charges to be filed to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office sometime this week.

No additional information is available at this time.

- information from Sean Wells

(first report: 2:47 p.m. - Oct. 31, 2022)

BIGFORK - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Bigfork residence on Friday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents.

According to a news release, deputies arrived at the home and found a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman deceased inside.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team processed the scene and interviewed a person of interest.

MTN News

Authorities report no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

The Sheriff's Office reports this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public.