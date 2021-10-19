Investigation continues into assaults on homeless people in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department has been investigating several assaults on homeless people in the community, leaving many people concerned for their safety and well-being.

Staff at the Great Falls Rescue Mission are in shock after the attacks, and they say they have never heard of something like this happening in the community.

They want as many people as possible to use the mission for shelter but not everyone can do so for varying reasons, and they note that not everyone they serve wants to be at the mission. They added they do not have much other information on the attacks and are staying vigilant while they learn more on what happened.

Rescue Mission development director Carrie Matter says she has been seeing an increase in the homeless population over the last decade and that more people are opting to not use the Rescue Mission as a resource

“I was born and raised here in Great Falls, and in the years I’ve worked at the Great Falls Rescue Mission, I have never heard of an attack on anyone in the transient community. Our reaction here at the Mission is just shock and a huge concern for those individuals,” Matter said. “There are a lot of safety factors when people don’t come to the mission, but we want to help as many people as possible, especially after the attacks.”

The GFPD is continuing to investigate the attacks and anyone with information regarding them is asked to call them at 406-771-1180, or Detective Will Fleming at 406-455-8519 or wfleming@greatfallsmt.net.



(OCTOBER 15, 2021) The Great Falls Police Department is investigating two assaults they believe are related that happened recently in the downtown area.

The first one happened at the end of September, and the other during the first week of October. They took place in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North and the 100 block of 8th Street North.

The GFPD says the two victims were violently assaulted in what appear to be completely unprovoked attacks. Both of the victims had been sleeping in the downtown area at the time of the attacks and both victims sustained significant injuries; the attacks happened after all businesses and bars in the area were closed.

Detectives believe there have been more attacks that have not been reported at this time.

The GFPD has obtained a photograph from downtown surveillance footage showing two people who likely have information regarding the assaults. The GFPD is specifically asking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals depicted in the photographs, as detectives need to speak with them regarding the assaults.

These crimes appear to have been focused on the transient population and were unprovoked. The community’s help in this matter is needed to help us protect our community.

If you have any information that helps identify the two people in the photos or any other information about these crimes, you're asked to contact Detective Will Fleming at 406-455-8519, or via email at wfleming@greatfallsmt.net.

