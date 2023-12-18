Investigation continues after large theft ring busted in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The investigation into last week’s bust of a large theft ring in Northwest Montana is continuing.

Law enforcement seized dozens of guns, stolen power tools, and several pounds of meth on Thursday, December 14,, 2023.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that up to 90 guns have been recovered at the property in the 2200 block of Whalebone Drive, along with 9.3 pounds of meth and dozens of stolen power tools.

Sheriff Heino says sawed-off shotguns and more than 30 new chainsaws were also found along with enough tools to fill a 26-foot U-Haul trailer.

He says arrests are pending as the Sheriff’s Office works closely with Homeland Security on the ongoing federal investigation.

Sheriff Heino says his officers are working hard behind the scenes to find the original owners of some of the stolen guns and power tools.

“That process will take the rest of this week and maybe further into next week, again a whole U-Haul trailer full of items is a lot to process for the staff that we have,” Sheriff Heino said.