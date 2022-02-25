Inmates charged after damaging Polson jail cell

POLSON — A trio of inmates damaged a jail cell at the Lake County Detention Center earlier this week.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that on Wednesday, three inmates “intentionally damaged a bunk in one of the cell blocks.”

Lake County Sheriff's Office Marcus Azure

One of the inmates sustained a minor cut to his head during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Joseph Couture

The inmates responsible for the damage have been identified as Marcus Azure, 37, Joseph Couture, 30, and Donald Mcleod, 32. All of the men are from Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Donald Mcleod

Sheriff Bell says all three have been cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief by Flathead Tribal Police.

