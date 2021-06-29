Inmate dies at Cascade County Detention Center

GREAT FALLS — Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. of Great Falls, an inmate at the Cascade County Detention Center, died on June 17th.

Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter said in a news release on Tuesday, June 29th, that Alexander, 20 years old, died from an apparent suicide.

Petroleum County Coroner R.J. (Dick) Brown has been asked to conduct the death investigation. Brown said in a news release that Alexander was founding hanging in his cell at about 9 p.m.

Alexander was taken to Benefis Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown said that the death is an apparent suicide, and the body was taken to the state crime lab in Billings for autopsy.

In accordance with standard procedures involving an in-custody death, the Sheriff's Office has requested that the Criminal Investigations Division (DCI) of the Montana Department of Justice investigate the matter.